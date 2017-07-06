3-star CB Travian Blaylock commits to Wisconsin

The commitments keep rolling in for coach Paul Chryst and the Badgers.

As first reported by 247 Sports, 3-star cornerback Travian Blaylock gave his verbal commitment to Wisconsin on Thursday night.

The Humble, Texas, native chose the Badgers over offers from Stanford, Washington State, Kansas State and a myriad of Ivy League schools.

One of the top triple jumpers in the state of Texas, the 5-foot-11, 176-pound, Blaylock is ranked as the No. 152 CB in the country.

Blaylock’s commitment came on the heels of Avon, Ind., wide receiver Isaac Guerendo announcing for Wisconsin earlier on Thursday and Lincoln, Neb., defensive tackle Bryson Williams, who made his decision on Wednesday.

The Badgers were expected to sign 19 players in he class of 2018, and Blaylock puts them at that number with still more than five months to go before the early signing period in December.

