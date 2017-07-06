All-Star Break Schedule

The Major League Baseball All-Star Break is only a few games away for most teams. The Brewers will have a one game series in Chicago due to a “rain out” earlier this season, and then head to New York for a three game series with the Yankees before the break. The official All-Star break starts on Monday, July 10th and goes through Thursday, July 13th. Before the major league All-Star festivities begin, Marlins Park in Miami will host the All-Star Futures game.

Futures Game

The Futures Game showcases minor league talent from many different levels. The Brewers will have three prospects participating in this game. Lewis Brinson and Corey Ray will represent the organization and play for the U.S. team. Brinson is the Brewers top prospect while Ray is the Brewers second ranked prospect. Both players are prized outfielders ranked in the top-25 for minor league prospects. Brinson has already gotten his feet wet in the majors this season, and Ray is expected to be on a fast-track to the majors. Mauricio Dubon, the ninth ranked prospect in the Brewers system will also play in the game, but on the World team. Dubon is a SS/2B who has recently been called up to Triple-A after having a breakout season in Double-A. Fans should expect to see Dubon in Milwaukee for September call-ups.

The Futures Game will be held on Sunday, July 9th at Marlins Park in Miami. The game will start at 3 p.m. CST and can be viewed on MLB Network and MLB.com. The All-Star Legends & Celebrity Softball game will follow the Futures Game.

All-Star Events

On Monday, July 10th, the T-Mobile Home Run Derby can be seen on ESPN at 7 p.m. CST. The telecast of the Celebrity Softball game will air after the Home Run Derby.

On Tuesday, July 11th, the All-Star Game will be played live from Marlins Park. Game time will be 6:30 p.m. CST and can be seen on FOX.

The Brewers closer Corey Knebel will be participating in the All-Star game representing the Brewers and the National League. The 25-year-old flame throwing right-hander was named to his first All-Star team. In 40 2/3 innings, Knebel has only allowed five earned runs and struck out 71 batters. Knebel is in the midst of extending his major league record 41 consecutive outings with a strikeout. He has converted 13 saves in 16 attempts.

