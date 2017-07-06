All-Star Break Schedule

The Major League Baseball All-Star Break is only a few games away for most teams. The Brewers will have a one game series in Chicago due to a “rain out” earlier this season, and then head to New York for a three game series with the Yankees before the break. The official All-Star break starts on Monday, July 10th and goes through Thursday, July 13th. Before the major league All-Star festivities begin, Marlins Park in Miami will host the All-Star Futures game.
Futures Game
The Futures Game showcases minor league talent from many different levels. The Brewers will have three prospects participating in this game. Lewis Brinson and Corey Ray will represent the organization and play for the U.S. team. Brinson is the Brewers top prospect while Ray is the Brewers second ranked prospect. Both players are prized outfielders ranked in the top-25 for minor league prospects. Brinson has already gotten his feet wet in the majors this season, and Ray is expected to be on a fast-track to the majors. Mauricio Dubon, the ninth ranked prospect in the Brewers system will also play in the game, but on the World team. Dubon is a SS/2B who has recently been called up to Triple-A after having a breakout season in Double-A. Fans should expect to see Dubon in Milwaukee for September call-ups.
Advertisement
The Futures Game will be held on Sunday, July 9th at Marlins Park in Miami. The game will start at 3 p.m. CST and can be viewed on MLB Network and MLB.com. The All-Star Legends & Celebrity Softball game will follow the Futures Game.
All-Star Events
On Monday, July 10th, the T-Mobile Home Run Derby can be seen on ESPN at 7 p.m. CST. The telecast of the Celebrity Softball game will air after the Home Run Derby.
On Tuesday, July 11th, the All-Star Game will be played live from Marlins Park. Game time will be 6:30 p.m. CST and can be seen on FOX.
The Brewers closer Corey Knebel will be participating in the All-Star game representing the Brewers and the National League. The 25-year-old flame throwing right-hander was named to his first All-Star team. In 40 2/3 innings, Knebel has only allowed five earned runs and struck out 71 batters. Knebel is in the midst of extending his major league record 41 consecutive outings with a strikeout. He has converted 13 saves in 16 attempts.
All-Star Break Schedule
The Major League Baseball All-Star Break is only a few games away for most teams. The Brewers will have a one game series in Chicago due to a “rain out” earlier this season, and then head to New York for a three game series with the Yankees before the break. The official All-Star break starts […]
Brewers finish off a sweep of Baltimore with a 4-0 win
The pitching of Matt Garza and the hitting of Keon Broxton propelled Milwaukee past Baltimore 4-0 Wednesday night at Miller Park. Garza’s outing was potentially his best of the year, but it almost didn’t turn out that way. In the second inning, he loaded the bases with nobody out. But instead of the Orioles blowing […]
In David Stearns the Brewers should trust
The All-Star break is quickly approaching and the Milwaukee Brewers currently sit atop the National League Central standings. This has led to two different camps of Brewers fans. One camp wants the Brewers to stay patient and stick to the rebuild, while the other wants the Brewers to go for it and win now. Whether […]
Thames hits two homers as Brewers beat Orioles on Independence Day (postgame audio included)
MILWAUKEE | The Brewers offense provided its own fireworks on the 4th of July. Four Milwaukee homers, two by Eric Thames, and a solid pitching performance by Jimmy Nelson vaulted the Crew to a 6-2 win over the Orioles. The Brewers improve to 46-40 and have a 3 1/2 game lead over the 2nd place […]
Brent Suter tosses a gem as Brewers beat Orioles 8-1
MILWAUKEE | On a day when the Brewers needed a solid pitching performance from their starter, pitcher Brent Suter came through in a big way. Suter, pitching in place of the injured Chase Anderson, pitched six strong innings, allowing only four singles and an unearned run while logging a career-high eight strikeouts. Suter also got a […]