Indiana wide receiver commits to Wisconsin

Wisconsin now has 18 commitments in its 2018 recruiting class.

The Badgers got their latest verbal from Avon, Ind., wide receiver Isaac Guerendo, who made his announcement Thursday morning on Twitter.

“I [want to] thank all the schools that have recruited me. I also [want to] thank [my] coaches and family for helping me become the person that I am today,” Guerendo wrote in a tweet. “Thank you to anyone and everyone who has believed in me. I [want to] thank God for the abilities and opportunities that he has given me to play at the next level.

“With all that being said, I have decided to continue my academic and athletic career at the University of Wisconsin.”

A 3-star recruit, according to 247 Sports, Guerendo is ranked as the 12th-best player in the state of Indiana. He chose the Badgers over scholarship offers from Air Force, Army and Ball State among others.

As a junior, the 6-foot-1, 185-pound, Guerendo caught 19 passes for 596 yards and six touchdowns.

With Guerendo in the fold, Wisconsin has a total of nine scholarship wide receivers between their 2016, 2017 and 2018 recruiting classes.

