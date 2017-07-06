The Milwaukee Bucks have officially acquired the draft rights to Sterling Brown from the Philadelphia 76ers for cash. The trade was reported the night of the NBA draft, but wasn’t made official by the league until this afternoon. Brown was selected 46th overall by the 76ers in the second round of this years NBA draft. This was two spots ahead of the Bucks second round pick (Sindarius Thornwell), which they sent to the Clippers for cash.
Sterling Brown is the brother to former NBA player Shannon Brown. Brown stands 6’6″ and weighs 225 pounds. He played four seasons at SMU and played in a program record 136 games. Brown averaged 13.4 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 3 assists per game. He also led the American Athletic Conference in three point shooting, shooting 44.9% from three point range. Brown was selected to the All-AAC Second Team.
Brown has been called a taller, longer Malcolm Brogdon. He hasn’t mastered any single skill, but doesn’t have any particular weakness in his game. Brown doesn’t jump out as explosive at first glance, but according to some scouts is a very athletic and lanky guard.
The Bucks are hoping to get Brown on their Summer League roster as soon as possible. The Bucks Summer League schedule stats tomorrow, Friday, July 7th, against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Other Bucks participating in Summer League competition are Thon Maker, Rashad Vaughn, former Wisconsin basketball player Bronson Koenig, and the Bucks first round pick D.J. Wilson.
Bucks officially acquire the draft rights to Sterling Brown
The Milwaukee Bucks have officially acquired the draft rights to Sterling Brown from the Philadelphia 76ers for cash. The trade was reported the night of the NBA draft, but wasn’t made official by the league until this afternoon. Brown was selected 46th overall by the 76ers in the second round of this years NBA draft. […]
Report: FA guard Derrick Rose meeting with the Bucks
The Milwaukee Bucks could be in the market for some help at point guard. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported Monday morning that the team is hosting free agent guard Derrick Rose, most recently of the New York Knicks. Milwaukee is already over the salary cap, and would need to shed contracts to sign a high-priced player […]
Report: Bucks once again looking to deal Greg Monroe
MILWAUKEE — Less than two weeks after exercising his player option to remain in Milwaukee, the Bucks are reportedly looking to trade center Greg Monroe. While no sources were named in the report, Ian Begley of ESPN says Monroe is once again on the trading block. Advertisement One move Bucks are trying to accomplish at the […]
Bucks ink RFA Snell to 4-year contract
MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Bucks completed one of their top offseason priorities Friday night by reportedly signing restricted free agent Tony Snell to a four-year, $46 million contract extension. Snell will have the option to leave after three years, while earning a guaranteed $44 million. He put up solid numbers in his lone season with Milwaukee, […]
Malcolm Brogdon named NBA Rookie of the Year, Antetokounmpo wins Most Improved
MILWAUKEE | Monday night was a banner night for a couple of Milwaukee Bucks. Guard Malcolm Brogdon was named the 2017 NBA Rookie of the Year. Star forward Giannis Antetokounmpo was named the NBA’s Most Improved player. Antetokounmpo beat out Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert and Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic for the honor given during Monday’s […]