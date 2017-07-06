Bucks officially acquire the draft rights to Sterling Brown

The Milwaukee Bucks have officially acquired the draft rights to Sterling Brown from the Philadelphia 76ers for cash. The trade was reported the night of the NBA draft, but wasn’t made official by the league until this afternoon. Brown was selected 46th overall by the 76ers in the second round of this years NBA draft. This was two spots ahead of the Bucks second round pick (Sindarius Thornwell), which they sent to the Clippers for cash.

Sterling Brown is the brother to former NBA player Shannon Brown. Brown stands 6’6″ and weighs 225 pounds. He played four seasons at SMU and played in a program record 136 games. Brown averaged 13.4 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 3 assists per game. He also led the American Athletic Conference in three point shooting, shooting 44.9% from three point range. Brown was selected to the All-AAC Second Team.

Brown has been called a taller, longer Malcolm Brogdon. He hasn’t mastered any single skill, but doesn’t have any particular weakness in his game. Brown doesn’t jump out as explosive at first glance, but according to some scouts is a very athletic and lanky guard.

The Bucks are hoping to get Brown on their Summer League roster as soon as possible. The Bucks Summer League schedule stats tomorrow, Friday, July 7th, against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Other Bucks participating in Summer League competition are Thon Maker, Rashad Vaughn, former Wisconsin basketball player Bronson Koenig, and the Bucks first round pick D.J. Wilson.

