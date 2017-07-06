Brewers finish off a sweep of Baltimore with a 4-0 win

The pitching of Matt Garza and the hitting of Keon Broxton propelled Milwaukee past Baltimore 4-0 Wednesday night at Miller Park.

Garza’s outing was potentially his best of the year, but it almost didn’t turn out that way. In the second inning, he loaded the bases with nobody out. But instead of the Orioles blowing things open, Garza managed to strike the next two batters out and then got a fly out to end the inning.

“Being able to put up a zero was huge,” Garza said afterwards. “[I] really took off from there. I got my mechanics back in order in the third, and I felt like I was in control from there on out.”

The Brewers starter would go 6 1/3 innings, giving up just five hits and striking out four to move to 4-4 on the year.

Meanwhile, Broxton knocked a two-run homer in the bottom of the third – his 14th on the year – to help give Milwaukee all the offense it needed.

“He’s a player that can affect the game in a lot of ways,” manager Craig Counsell said. “This was a good example of it tonight.”

With the win, Milwaukee moved to a season-high tying seven games above .500 and earned its first series sweep since the middle of May.

The Brewers will now hit the road for the final four games before the all-star break, starting Thursday with an afternoon game against Chicago at Wrigley Field. It’s a makeup game from one that got postponed back in May. Milwaukee leads the Cubs by 3.5 games in the NL Central.

