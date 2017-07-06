Brewers crush Cubs 11-2 in makeup game at Wrigley

CHICAGO | This wasn’t what the Cubs had in mind when they postponed a game back on May 20th. It was a game that shouldn’t have been postponed in the first place (it never actually rained that day). The result? The Brewers beat the Cubs 11-2 at Wrigley Field in the makeup on Thursday afternoon. With the win the Brewers opened a 4 1/2-game lead over the second-place Cubs in the NL Central and are guaranteed to hold the top spot at the All-Star break.

The third inning was the big one for the Crew. Milwaukee sent 13 batters to the plate in a seven-run 3rd. Ryan Braun got the party started with a two-run homer to make it 4-nothing. Braun went 1 for 2 with two walks and two RBI before being lifted following the sixth because of the lopsided score. Domingo Santana had four hits and two RBI and Jesus Aguilar added three hits and an RBI.

Willson Contreras homered for the Cubs, who have not won consecutive games since a three-game winning streak June 18-20.

Milwaukee starter Zach Davies (10-4) allowed two runs on five hits in six innings for the win.

Cubs starter Mike Montgomery (1-6) gave up seven runs on six hits in 2 1/3 innings. Montgomery was yanked after giving up singles to each of the next three batters and left trailing 5-0.

Jack Leathersich came on and walked the first three batters he faced — the last two forcing in runs. A sacrifice fly by Jonathan Villar made it 8-0 and Santana capped the rally with an RBI double to make it 9-0.

Other Brewers notes: INF Eric Sogard (left ankle strain) was placed on the 10-day DL, retroactive to July 5, and INF Yadiel Rivera was recalled from Triple-A Colorado Springs.

Friday night the Brewers start a three-game series in New York against the Yankees. RHP Junior Guerra (1-3, 4.93 ERA) faces LHP Jordan Montgomery(6-4, 3.62).

