Mallards fall 6-4 to Kenosha

A three-run homer from Sam Armstrong was about all the offense the Madison Mallards could muster in a 6-4 loss to Kenosha on Tuesday night.

The bullpens of the two teams was the difference, as four different Kenosha relievers held Madison scoreless over the final four innings of the game, while the Mallards relievers were unable to hold up once starter Nate Brown left after four innings. That included Andrew Buckley, who was tagged for a pair of runs in the ninth and took the loss.

Coll Stanley was the standout for Kenosha offensively with three RBIs, including both of the runs scored in the ninth inning to give the Kingfish the lead and eventually the win.

The loss dropped the Mallards to 16-13 on the year. They’ll travel to take on Kalamazoo on Wednesday night. First pitch is at 6:05 p.m., and the game can be heard on 106.7 FM/1670 AM ‘The Zone.’

