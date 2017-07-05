Badgers grab commitment No. 17 in the class of 2018

Wisconsin added commitment No. 17 in its 2018 recruiting class on Wednesday.

3-star defensive tackle Bryson Williams made his announcement on Twitter.

Advertisement

“I want to thank anyone that has helped me in any way along this journey in my recruitment,” Williams wrote. “I am so grateful to be able to live my dream and play college football.

“After really evaluating my choices, and sitting down with my family, I have decided I’m going to attend the University of Wisconsin-Madison.”

The Lincoln, Neb., product received his scholarship offer from Wisconsin just two weeks ago, only days after he had announced his final five teams, and ended up picking the Badgers over the likes of Iowa, Iowa State and Kansas State.

The 6-foot-2, 290-pound Williams is ranked as the third-best player in Nebraska by the 247 Sports Composite, and the No. 63 DT in the country.

Related

Comments

comments