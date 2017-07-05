In David Stearns the Brewers should trust

The All-Star break is quickly approaching and the Milwaukee Brewers currently sit atop the National League Central standings. This has led to two different camps of Brewers fans. One camp wants the Brewers to stay patient and stick to the rebuild, while the other wants the Brewers to go for it and win now. Whether you’re in the rebuild or win now camp, every Brewers fan should believe in David Stearns.

Stearns has been nothing but brilliant as the Brewers general manager since being hired in September of 2015. You can count on one hand the “bad” moves he has made. On the other hand, you would need more than a few hands to count all the “good” moves (pun intended). Arguably, Stearns hasn’t lost one trade he has made in his short tenure with the Brewers. Whether Stearns and the Brewers decide to buy or sell at the deadline, the team should be in a good place as Stearns should continue to make the best possible moves.

Personally, I think the Brewers should continue to make small waiver wire moves to improve the current team, but shouldn’t abandon the rebuild. Stearns has been adamant lately saying that he won’t abandon the teams rebuild. Brewers owner Mark Attanasio has made statements recently giving his blessing to Stearns if he wanted to “go for it” this season. Attanasio has never been shy about trying to build a winner since buying the Brewers.

Trade History

Here is a list of the trades that David Stearns has made since being named the Brewers GM.

Notable Trades in 2015

Traded Francisco Rodriguez to the Detroit Tigers for Javier Betancourt and Manny Pina to the Brewers to complete the trade. Betancourt is currently in Double-A while Pina is contributing in the major leagues.

Traded Cy Sneed to the Houston Astros for Jonathan Villar. Sneed has spent the last two seasons in Double-A and hasn’t had an ERA better than 4.00, while Villar had a breakout season last year, but has struggled so far this season.

Traded Adam Lind to the Seattle Mariners for Carlos Herrera, Daniel Missaki and Freddy Peralta. Lind is no longer with the Mariners while Herrera and Missaki are no longer in the Brewers organization. Freddy Peralta is currently the 19th rated prospect in the Brewers system and is currently in Double-A.

Traded Jason Rogers to the Pittsburgh Pirates for Trey Supak and Keon Broxton. Rogers is currently in Triple-A for the Pirates. Supak is top-30 ranked prospect in the Brewers farm system and Broxton is starting at the major league level.

2016

Traded Jean Segura and Tyler Wagner to the Arizona Diamondbacks for Isan Diaz , Chase Anderson, Aaron Hill, and cash. Jean Segura is no longer with Arizaon and Wagner is still in Triple-A with the ERA over 7.00. Chase Anderson has really come into his own for the Brewers and has been a bright spot on the pitching staff. Hill was later used in a future trade with the Boston Red Sox. Isan Diaz is currently the the Brewers fifth rated prospect and having a good offensive season.

Traded Khris Davis to the Oakland Athletics for Bubba Derby and Jacob Nottingham. Davis has went on to hit over 40 homeruns last season for the A’s and is on pace to do so again this season. Jacob Nottingham is currently rated 14th in the Brewers farm system and gave the Brewers a coveted catching prospect. Derby has been up and down between Double and Triple-A, but has had an ERA sub three with the Crew.

Traded Jeremy Jeffress and Jonathan Lucry to the Texas Rangers for Luis Ortiz and Lewis Brinson and Ryan Cordell. Jeremy Jeffress has struggled this season not only on the field, but off the field as well. After staying sober and making a name for himself with Milwaukee he was cited with a DUI in Texas. Lucroy has also struggled and has been rumored to be on the trading block this deadline. Luis Ortiz is currently ranked fourth best prospect for the Brewers and is having a decent season in Double-A. Lewis Brinson is the Brewers top prospect and has already had some big league experience this season. Ryan Cordell the 16th best propect for the Crew and is currently in Triple-A and on the Brewers 40 man roster.

Traded Will Smith to the San Francisco Giants for Phil Bickford and Andrew Susac. Will Smith has yet to pitch for the Giants as he’s been on the DL all season. Bickford also hasn’t pitched this season for multiple reasons, but is the Brewers 12th ranked prospect. Susac has provided depth to the Brewers catching situation.

Traded Tyler Thornburg to the Boston Red Sox for Mauricio Dubon, Josh Pennington, Yeison Coca and Travis Shaw. Thornburg has yet to pitch for the Boston this season due to injury. Dubon is a Brewers top prospect and playing in the All-Star Futures game, Pennington and Coca are currently top-30 prospects for the Brewers and the Mayor of Ding Dong City (Shaw) is raking for the Crew.

Traded Martin Maldonado to the Los Angeles Angels for Jett Bandy. Maldonado and Bandy have both been back-up catchers for both of their respective teams mostly all season.

Notable Claims/Signings

Junior Guerra

Hernan Perez

Chris Carter

Eric Thames

Carlos Torres

Paolo Espino

Eric Sogard

Neftali Feliz

Jesus Aguilar

