Thames hits two homers as Brewers beat Orioles on Independence Day (postgame audio included)

MILWAUKEE | The Brewers offense provided its own fireworks on the 4th of July. Four Milwaukee homers, two by Eric Thames, and a solid pitching performance by Jimmy Nelson vaulted the Crew to a 6-2 win over the Orioles. The Brewers improve to 46-40 and have a 3 1/2 game lead over the 2nd place Cubs in the NL Central.

Thames, who may be coming out of a prolonged slump after a two-day stint on the bench last week, belted a 402 foot blast over the right field wall in the 5th inning. Thames went deep again in the 7th. Thames has gone deep 23 times this season.

“I relaxed for a few days. I was hanging out with (hitting coach Darnell Coles) a lot talking mechanics,” Thames said.

Stephen Vogt and Travis Shaw also homered for the Brewers and Nelson (7-4) continued his resurgence, winning for the fifth time in six decisions. He gave up six hits and an unearned run in seven innings. He struck out eight and didn’t walk a batter.

“The first six innings, he was in as good a groove as we’ve seen him this year,” Counsell said.

Nelson held the Orioles in check even without strong command of his fastball.

“I didn’t have my best fastball today, but I was able to throw my off-speed stuff for strikes, especially early in the game,” Nelson said.

He credited battery mate Vogt, the veteran whom the Brewers claimed off waivers from Oakland last week, for his pitch calls and defense behind the plate.

“We were on the same page and that was the first time he caught me,” Nelson said. “He blocks everything. He is tough as nails back there.”

The Brewers jumped ahead on Vogt’s two-run homer in the second off Orioles starter Ubaldo Jimenez (3-4). Vogt has three home runs since joining the Brewers. With two outs in the inning, Shaw hit a solo shot as the lead ballooned to 5-0.

Shaw started after leaving Monday’s game when hit on the left hand by a 93 mph pitch in the second inning. Shaw initially stayed in the game but left in the fourth with a contusion. .INF Eric Sogard didn’t start due to ankle soreness. “He was running the bases in Cincinnati and had to stop real quick at third base, so it’s still a little bit sore,” manager Craig Counsell said. OF Ryan Braun got the day off to rest.

The Brewers will try to sweep the Orioles on Wednesday night at Miller Park. Matt Garza (3-4) will be on the mound for the Crew. Garza is 9-1 with a 3.11 ERA in 13 career starts against the Orioles but has not faced Baltimore since May 27, 2014.

