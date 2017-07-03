Report: FA guard Derrick Rose meeting with the Bucks

The Milwaukee Bucks could be in the market for some help at point guard.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported Monday morning that the team is hosting free agent guard Derrick Rose, most recently of the New York Knicks. Milwaukee is already over the salary cap, and would need to shed contracts to sign a high-priced player such as Rose, according to Wojnarowski.

Advertisement

Named the 2011 NBA MVP while with Chicago, Rose played in just 49 games the next three years due to knee injuries and was eventually traded last summer to the Knicks. He averaged 18.0 points, 4.4 assists and 3.8 rebounds per game, as New York struggled to a 31-51 record.

Rose is originally from Chicago and could be looking to get back to the Midwest.

The Bucks used a combination of Malcolm Brogdon and Matthew Dellavedova at point guard a year ago, though Giannis Antetokounmpo served as the primary ball handler and led the team in assists.

Related

Comments

comments