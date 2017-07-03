Brent Suter tosses a gem as Brewers beat Orioles 8-1

MILWAUKEE | On a day when the Brewers needed a solid pitching performance from their starter, pitcher Brent Suter came through in a big way. Suter, pitching in place of the injured Chase Anderson, pitched six strong innings, allowing only four singles and an unearned run while logging a career-high eight strikeouts. Suter also got a lot of help from his friends as the Brewers beat the Orioles 8-1 Monday afternoon at Miller Park.

A play by Orlando Arcia in the third inning was the highlight. Arcia scored all the way from first when Suter tapped a ball toward shortstop Ruben Tejada. Suter beat the throw to first, and when Arcia saw the Orioles leave third base uncovered, he rounded second and kept running. Arcia beat third baseman Manny Machado to the bag but over-slid into foul territory. Seeing he had no chance to get back to third without being tagged, Arcia jumped up and headed home, getting in a rundown that included reliever Jimmy Yacabonis. When the Baltimore fielders got tangled up near the plate, Arcia scooted around and scored, giving the Brewers an 8-1 lead.

Advertisement

Baltimore starter Wade Miley gave up 7 runs in an inning and two thirds of work. Travis Shaw, Manny Piña and Arcia singled in runs, and Keon Broxton delivered another with a grounder as the Brewers batted around in the first inning. In the second, Jesús Aguilar drove a sacrifice fly to center and Piña ripped a two-run ground-rule double to left-center.

Given the big early cushion, Suter breezed through Baltimore’s lineup in his longest outing in the majors. The lone run off him was the result of an error by rightfielder Domingo Santana in the third inning, and Suter allowed only a harmless single after that.

Suter became the first Brewers lefty to pitch at least six innings and strike out eight or more batters since Tom Gorzelanny on July 7, 2013 against the New York Mets. He was the first to do so allowing four or fewer hits since Randy Wolf on April 14, 2011.

Travis Shaw was hit on the left hand by a pitch from Miley in the second inning and was removed from the game. However x-rays after the game were negative and Shaw said he will play tomorrow.

Orlando Arcia continued his six-week batting surge with three hits in four at-bats, giving him a .367 batting average since May 18. Over that period, he has raised his average from .208 to .295.

The Brewers (45-40) will play the Orioles at Miller Park again on Tuesday at 3:10. It will be RHP immy Nelson (6-4, 3.43) vs. Baltimore RHP Ubaldo Jimenez (3-3, 6.48)

Related

Comments

comments