Guerra can’t find fastball as Marlins avoid sweep

MILWAUKEE — The Miami Marlins avoided a weekend sweep by striking early in a 10-3 win over the Milwaukee Brewers Sunday afternoon at Miller Park.

Miami outfielder Marcell Ozuna hit a pair of home runs, including a three-run blast in the third inning that gave the Marlins the lead for good. Milwaukee’s Junior Guerra was tagged for eight hits and four runs in four-plus innings in which his fastball topped out at 92.1 MPH. Guerra’s average fastball this season travels just 90 MPH.

“Yeah, there’s something up,” Brewers manager Craig Counsell said of Guerra’s struggles. “There’s always something up when you’re not having success. The velocity is lower than last year and I think he can be successful with better location. That’s what we’ll work on.”

Eric Thames and Orlando Arcia went yard for the Brewers, but the offense did little to make up for the 17 hits Miami was able to record. In addition to Ozuna’s success at the plate, J.T. Realmuto went 3-for-6 with two RBI and Christian Yelich went 4-for-5 with a run driven in.

Milwaukee also sent Paolo Espino to Triple A, while announcing Brent Suter as the replacement for Chase Anderson in Monday’s start against the Baltimore Orioles. Anderson hit the 10-day DL with an oblique strain suffered on Wednesday.

