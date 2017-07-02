Brewers ride 2nd inning outburst to 8-4 win over Marlins

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Brewers scored seven in the second inning of an 8-4 win over the Miami Marlins Saturday afternoon, highlighted by a two-run shot from Domingo Santana.

Santana finished 2-for-3 on the afternoon, with his home run just making it over the outfield wall, popping out of the outstretched glove of Giancarlo Stanton.

“I know we are a long [way] from the season being over, so we just have to go out there and just play and try to win ballgames every day,” said Santana. “I think we’re going to be where we want to be at the end of the season if we keep doing what we’ve been doing.”

Brewers starter Zach Davies added some insurance to his own cause with an RBI on a fielder’s choice. He tossed six innings with five strikeouts while giving up four runs.

Milwaukee extended its lead in the National League Central to three games over the Chicago Cubs after they fell to the Cincinnati Reds.

