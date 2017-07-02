Brewers closer Corey Knebel named to NL All-Star Team

MILWAUKEE | Corey Knebel wasn’t the Brewers closer until mid-May. Less than two months later he’s been named to his first career MLB All-Star Game.

The right-handed hurler was informed by manager Craig Counsell on Sunday night that he’d be the Brewers’ representative on July 11th in Miami.

Knebel, 25, opened as the setup man but replaced Neftali Feliz as closer in mid-May. Since then he’s posted a 1.13 earned-run average, WHIP of 1.08 and 13 saves in 40 appearances.

Knebel has 68 strikeouts in just 39 2/3 innings. That total ranks second in the majors among relievers behind only Houston’s Chris Devenski.

The Brewers signed Neftali Feliz to a $5.35 million, one-year deal to serve as their closer in late January, leaving Knebel to serve as his setup man in the early going. After Feliz worked his way out of the 9th inning role, Knebel has gone on to break major-league strikeout records held by Aroldis Chapman and Bruce Sutter, and enters Monday having fanned at least one batter in each of his 40 appearances this season.

Knebel is the ninth Brewers closer to be named an all-star, and the first since Francisco Rodriguez in 2015.

