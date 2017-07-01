Vogt homers, Knebel sets record in win over Marlins

MILWAUKEE — Newcomer Stephen Vogt couldn’t have began his debut as a Brewer at Miller Park any better, hitting two home runs and making a key defensive play to give Milwaukee a 3-2 win over the Miami Marlins Friday night.

Vogt accounted for all three Brewers runs, driving in the first on a solo home run in the fifth inning, before doubling up on a two-run blast in the seventh which proved to be the winning run. But his ninth-inning tag of Miami’s J.T. Realmuto at the plate prevented the Marlins from scoring the tying run, while preserving Corey Knebel’s 13th save of the year.

“First curtain call of my career, so that’s pretty cool,” Vogt said. “You don’t have too many multi-homer [games] in Oakland unless you’re Khris Davis.”

The two-time A’s All-Star was 2-for-3 at the plate in the win, improving his batting average to .226

Not only did Knebel log his 13th save, but he also set a Major League record with 40 consecutive appearances this season with at least one strikeout. That breaks a record held by former Cubs reliever and Hall of Famer Bruce Sutter set in 1977.

“Forty straight appearances with a strikeout is unbelievable. It really is,” Brewers manager Craig Counsell said. “It’s something else, and he should be very proud of it for sure. It’s consistency, is what it is. And it’s bringing ‘A’ stuff to the game every single night. We’ve used Corey obviously quite a bit, too, but he’s answered the bell every single night with plus, plus stuff.”

The win also maintained Milwaukee’s first-place hold on the National League Central. They currently have a two-game lead over the second-place Cubs.

