Report: Bucks once again looking to deal Greg Monroe

MILWAUKEE — Less than two weeks after exercising his player option to remain in Milwaukee, the Bucks are reportedly looking to trade center Greg Monroe.

While no sources were named in the report, Ian Begley of ESPN says Monroe is once again on the trading block.

The former seventh overall pick was surprised to learn he’d be playing off the bench in 2016-17, but he made the most of it, averaging 11.7 points per game, 6.6 rebounds, with a field goal percentage of .533. After signing Tony Snell to a four-year, $46 million contract overnight, Milwaukee appears to be looking to shed some cap space to bring in some other pieces during free agency. Monroe’s player option for 2017-18 will cost the Bucks $17.88 million.

Giannis Antetokounmpo’s four year, $100 million contract extension kicks in for the 2017-18 season, leaving Milwaukee with little flexibility to make in-season moves next fall/winter. Monroe’s reduced role off the bench meant a career-low 22.5 minutes per game.

