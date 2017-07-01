Bucks ink RFA Snell to 4-year contract

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Bucks completed one of their top offseason priorities Friday night by reportedly signing restricted free agent Tony Snell to a four-year, $46 million contract extension.

Snell will have the option to leave after three years, while earning a guaranteed $44 million. He put up solid numbers in his lone season with Milwaukee, averaging 8.5 points per game with a 40.6 percent mark from beyond the arc. Snell was acquired in a trade with the Chicago Bulls that sent Michael Carter-Williams to the Windy City.

Advertisement

Snell played three seasons with the Bulls, mainly off the bench. But his role increased in Milwaukee, leading to career-highs in points per game and three-point shooting. His one season with the Bucks was enough for ownership to decide he would be part of their future.

Milwaukee has a history of making long-term deals after seeing initial success, though it hasn’t always looked good in hindsight. Prior to last season, John Henson signed a four-year, $48 million contract extension, but he was reduced to a bench role behind Thon Maker and Greg Monroe.

Related

Comments

comments