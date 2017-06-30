Mallards take both games of a doubleheader at Wisconsin Rapids

The Madison Mallards took both games of a double header Thursday night at Wisconsin Rapids.

The first game went to extra innings, with Madison getting a pair of runs in the top of the 10th, including a sacrifice fly by Jeffrey Mitchell, to pull out a 4-3 victory.

The win was due in large part to the relief work of David Stover, Dom Savino and Andrew Buckley, who combined for six innings of action, allowing five hits and one run.

In the nightcap, things were a little more explosive, but Madison still found itself on top with a 12-10 win thanks to a six-run outburst in the seventh and eighth innings.

Centerfielder Doran Turchin and first baseman Angel Camacho combined for six RBIs on the night, while shortstop Cole Daily and third baseman Thomas Smart contributed a pair of their own.

With the two victories, the Mallards moved to 17-13 on the year and are 8-2 over their last 10 games, as they sit in fifth place of the Northwoods League’s South Division.

Madison will face the Rafters again on Friday night at the Warner Park. First pitch is at 7:05 and can be heard on 106.7 FM and 1670 AM ‘The Zone.’

