Guion’s plea before his June arrest: ‘Please sir, it’s my birthday.’

The details of Letroy Guion’s arrest on suspicion of drunk driving were revealed Thursday a little more than a week since the story broke about the Green Bay Packers defensive lineman.

According to the police report obtained by the Associated Press, Guion smelled of alcohol and marijuana when he was pulled over in Hawaii in the early morning hours of June 21. He reportedly stumbled when trying to walk and his speech was slurred. Guion’s blood alcohol level of .086 percent was just slightly higher than the legal limit of .08.

The incident occurred on Guion’s 30th birthday, something he tried to use to get out of the arrest, saying to police, “Please sir, it’s my birthday. I can have someone else drive.”

Police pulled Guion over because he was drifting between lanes. According to the records, Guion told the officer that arrested him that he had been drinking Hennessy all night and that he doesn’t drink any of “that weak stuff.”

The Packers only comment on the arrest has been that they are aware of it but would offer nothing further as it is an ongoing legal matter.

Guion was arrested back in 2015 on drug and gun charges in Florida and was suspended for three games that season as a result. The nose guard is already slated to miss the first four games of the 2017 season after violating the NFL policy on performance-enhancing drugs.

