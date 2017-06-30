Former Packers TE Mitchell Henry dies of leukemia

Former Green Bay Packers tight end Mitchell Henry has lost his battle with leukemia.

The family of the 24-year-old announced Friday morning that he had passed away.

Henry signed with Green Bay as an undrafted free agent in 2015 and made it to the final cutdown before being released by the Packers. He caught on with the Broncos and played two games for them but was soon released and ended back in Green Bay on the practice squad. Injuries in the summer of 2016 led to the team putting him on injured reserve and eventually releasing him again. Henry spent three days with the Baltimore Ravens in November of 2016 before they let him go.

It was after that, according to ESPN, that his leukemia was discovered. Henry had complained of shoulder pain, and when he went to the hospital, doctors found a tumor in his chest. He began treatment immediately.

Henry played his college football at Western Kentucky where he caught 78 passes for 1,094 yards and 12 touchdowns.

