Chase Anderson injured, Brewers lose 4-3 to the Reds

Milwaukee lost to Cincinnati 4-3 on Wednesday night and also lost its best pitcher for what is expected to be an extended period of time.

Chase Anderson suffered an oblique strain during a second inning at-bat and was forced to leave the game.

“I [swung] at it and it literally just felt like someone stabbed me on the left side,” Anderson told reporters after the game. “Not a good feeling.”

It’s unclear how long Anderson will be out, but the team has already decided to put him on the disabled list, and his absence could be last for quite a while.

“It’s [going to] take time. Those are injuries that you really can’t pinpoint a time schedule. It could be a month, it could be two months [and] hopefully nothing longer than that,” Anderson said. “Obviously, I hate sitting out. I don’t want to be on the [disabled list]. I want to pitch. [I’ve] been throwing the ball well lately. It’s just unfortunate for our rotation and for our team.”

Anderson has been Milwaukee’s No. 1 pitcher this season, going 6-2 with a 2.89 ERA – the best among the team’s starters.

“Anytime you lose one of your five starters, it’s a big blow,” manager Craig Counsell said. “I got used to [him] pitching very, very well. We’ll have to cover in his absence. It’s going to be difficult.”

Paulo Espino replaced Anderson after the injury and gave up three runs in three innings of work, including a 2-run homer to former Brewers second baseman Scooter Gennett, his 12th of the year.

The game was tied 3-3 in the bottom of the eighth inning when Counsell decided to go with closer Corey Knebel, who promptly walked the speedy Billy Hamilton. He stole second and third before scoring on an infield single by Adam Duvall.

Milwaukee had a chance to tie the game in the top of the ninth, with Jonathan Villar on third base and just one out. But pinch hitter Jesus Aguliar struckout and Orlando Arcia was thrown out trying to get to second base on what Counsell said was a called play.

“It was going to work,” Counsell said of the intended rundown that would have allowed Villar to potentially score the tying run. “Orlando just didn’t stop in time, and they got a tag.”

The loss was Milwaukee’s fourth in its last five games, yet the Brewers remain in first place in the NL Central by one game over the Chicago Cubs.

It’ll be Cincinnati and the Brewers again Thursday night. First pitch is at 6:10 p.m.

