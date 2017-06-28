The Mayor of Ding Dong City needs your vote!

The latest All-Star ballots were released yesterday and no Brewers were in the top five at any position. This is ridiculous that Travis Shaw isn’t at least in the top five of best third basemen this season. Shaw, The Mayor of Ding Dong City, is having a breakout year and currently not being rewarded for it. He is in the top five in most of the offensive categories, yet isn’t even close to being one of the top five vote-getters at his position.

Kris Bryant is currently leading the National League All-Star ballot at third base, just edging out Nolan Arenado. If you compare Bryant and Shaw’s numbers, fans may be surprised by the results. They both have had the same number of at-bats, which should make it even easier to compare the two. When comparing their numbers, Shaw has more hits, extra base hits, 24 more RBIs, stolen bases and less strikeouts. Shaw even has a batting average that is 30 points higher and a slugging percentage 38 points higher. The only categories that Bryant actually leads Shaw in are walks, on base percentage, hit by pitch, and has a slightly higher OPS.

After looking at these stats head-to-head, you have to wonder how Shaw isn’t at least in the top five. If you compare his numbers to all of the players listed in the top five of All-Star voting at third base there are really only two players having better seasons than Shaw. The two in my opinion who are having better seasons are Nolan Arenado and Jacob Lamb. There is no reason why Shaw shouldn’t be at least in the top three at third base in the National League.

Brewer fans need to go out and vote for Shaw and give him the recognition he deserves this season. The Brewers by rule, have to have at least one player to represent the organization at the All-Star Game. If Brewer fans don’t get out and vote for Brewers players who are actually deserving to play in the game, one is all they’ll have. The Brewers are currently in first in the National League Central Division leading the Chicago Cubs by one game. In Comparison, the Cubs have at least one player at every position in the top five for number of votes.

The All-Star ballots closes Thursday, June 29th, at 11:59 pm ET. So Brewers fans need to get out and vote!

