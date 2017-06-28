Guerra shelled in 8-6 loss to Reds

CINCINNATI — The team’s starter on Opening Day, Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Junior Guerra couldn’t hold true to form in an 8-6 loss to the Cincinnati Reds Tuesday night.

Milwaukee came in to Great American Ballpark having avoided a series sweep by the Atlanta Braves, while getting Ryan Braun back from the disabled list. That momentum didn’t carry over to the pitching, as Guerra gave up all eight runs on eight hits. The Reds also took Guerra deep on four occasions.

“I think we hit 15-16 balls right on the screws today,” said Reds manager Bryan Price. “Really good offensively, I thought. There were certainly some big blows with the home runs, but just a lot of good, quality at-bats. A lot of barrel-on balls.”

Guerra was pulled after four innings, but the damage was done. Milwaukee’s offense couldn’t keep up with Cincinnati, despite the Reds coming in with the worst pitching staff in the league, losing 14 of their previous 16 starts with a combined 6.21 ERA.

Braun returned to the Brewers lineup to go 1-for-5 with a double. Manny Piña, Orlando Arcia, and Travis Shaw each went deep in the losing effort. But at the time, their efforts had given Milwaukee a 5-4 lead.

“Our offense usually doesn’t go down quietly,” said Shaw, who has homered in back-to-back games. “We knew in this ballpark it wasn’t over. [A four-run lead] is never going to be enough here.”

