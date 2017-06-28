Dekker on the move to LA

Former Wisconsin star Sam Dekker is headed west.
As first reported by ‘The Vertical,’ the Houston Rockets have reached an agreement with the Los Angeles Clippers to trade All-Star point guard Chris Paul in exchange for Dekker, guards Patrick Beverley, Lou Williams and DeAndre Liggins, forwards Kyle Wiltjer and Darrun Hilliard, center Montrezl Harell and a protected top-3 first-round pick in the 2018 NBA Draft.
Dekker, a first-round pick by the Rockets in 2015, has been hampered by injuries in his first two seasons. He only played in three games his rookie season due to season-ending back surgery, and then missed the last few games of the regular season and the start of the playoffs after suffering a fractured hand.
For the year, Dekker started two of the 77 games he saw action, essentially serving as the second man off the bench, averaging 18.5 minutes per game. In two seasons with the Rockets, Dekker averaged 6.3 points, 3.6 rebounds, and one assist per game. He also shot 47.3% from the floor, 32.1% from behind the arc, and 55.9% from the free throw line.
A trade to the Clippers could be just the shot in the arm that Dekker needs. This trade should allow him more playing time, especially since Blake Griffin is expected to opt out of his contract. According to his Twitter account, Dekker enjoyed his time with the Houston organization, but is looking forward to joining LA.
