Wisconsin hockey hires Mark Strobel as associate head coach

Wisconsin has found Don Granato’s replacement.

The school announced Tuesday that it had hired former Badgers defenseman Mark Strobel as an associated head coach for the program. Strobel, a two-time captain during his career in Madison, has spent the last two seasons as the associated head coach for Ohio State.

Advertisement

“He’s a guy you want to be around,” head coach Tony Granato told UWBadgers.com. “Every time you see Mark Strobel you see a happy, energetic, passionate guy that loves life, loves hockey, loves the Badgers and has always been a big part of our program.”

Strobel joins a program on the rise with Granato and associated head coach Mark Osiecki. In just their one season back running the program, they finished second in the Big Ten and won eight more games than the previous two years combined.

Don Granato left earlier in June to take an assistant job with the Chicago Blackhawks.

Related

Comments

comments