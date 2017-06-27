UW Athletics Hall of Fame to add 10 to 2017 class

MADISON, Wis. — 10 former Badgers will be inducted into the University of Wisconsin Athletics Hall of Fame on Sept. 29 at Union South. The class includes two gold medalists, a pair of NCAA champions, an NHL all-star, two Rose Bowl-winning quarterbacks and a WNBA player.

Inductees are Sara Bauer, women’s hockey; Darrell Bevell, football; Brooks Bollinger, football; Brian Elliott, men’s hockey; Tamara Moore, women’s basketball; Arlie Schardt, men’s cross country and track and field; Bob Suter, men’s hockey; and Tracy Webster, men’s basketball. Former baseball coach Guy Lowman was selected in the coach/staff category while UW Marching Band Director Mike Leckrone was honored in the special service category.

“This is another tremendous Hall of Fame class,” UW Director of Athletics Barry Alvarez said. “It’s got a little bit of everything from Rose Bowl-winning quarterbacks to NHL all-stars to great basketball players to our first Patty Kazmaier Award winner and more. Most importantly, these are all people who have represented the university in the right way and will be Badgers forever. I am really looking forward to the induction ceremony.”

Bauer was UW’s first Patty Kazmaier Award winner

One of the most honored women’s hockey players in program history, Bauer was the first Badger to win the Patty Kazmaier Memorial Award as the nation’s top player in 2006. The forward led UW to back-to-back NCAA titles in 2006 and 2007 and was a two-time USCHO.com and WCHA Player of the Year. Bauer wrapped up her career as Wisconsin’s all-time scoring leader and was a two-time UW female athlete of the year.

Bauer also skated with the Canadian National Team from 2004-08. She returned to school to earn her master’s degree in education and opened the Sara Bauer Academy for hockey training and skills.

Bevell became Badgers’ first Rose Bowl winner

Bevell was under center for one of the greatest seasons in Wisconsin football history, leading the Badgers to a 10-1-1 record, the 1993 Big Ten championship and their first trip to the Rose Bowl in 31 years. His memorable, and unlikely, 21-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter helped secure the UW program’s first win in Pasadena. That performance capped a season in which he was named first-team All-Big Ten, set the single-season school record for passing yards (2,390) and matched the UW mark for touchdown passes (19).

A four-year starter, Bevell finished his career as the Badgers’ career leader in passing yards (7,686), completions (646), attempts (1,052), completion percentage (61.4%) and touchdown passes (59).

Bevell has worked as an NFL assistant coach since 2000, serving on the staffs of the Green Bay Packers and Minnesota Vikings before becoming offensive coordinator of the Seattle Seahawks in 2011 and winning Super Bowl XLVIII two seasons later.

Bollinger a winner from the start

Bollinger led the Badgers to the 1999 Big Ten championship and 2000 Rose Bowl title. A four-year starter at quarterback he compiled a 30-12 record, including a 3-0 mark in bowl games, from 1999 to 2002. Bollinger was named the 1999 Big Ten Freshman of the Year and finished his career ranked second in school history in passing yards, attempts, completions and touchdowns.

He was selected in the 2003 NFL Draft and played seven seasons with New York Jets, Minnesota Vikings and Dallas Cowboys. Bollinger also played two years in the United Football League, earning MVP honors in 2009 before retiring from football in 2011. He currently serves as head football coach at Cretin-Derham Hall High School in St. Paul, Minnesota.

Elliott a goaltending great

Elliott was the starting goalkeeper for the Badgers’ 2006 NCAA championship team, earning first-team All-America honors. A top-three finalist for the 2006 Hobey Baker Memorial Award, Elliott was also a three-time Academic All-Big Ten pick and the 2005-06 UW Athletic Board Scholar. He set school records for career goals-against average (1.78) and save percentage (.931).

Elliott was drafted in 2003 and has played for 10 seasons in the NHL with Ottawa, Colorado, St. Louis and Calgary. He is also a two-time NHL all-star.

Moore made her mark as point guard

Moore was a two-time honorable mention All-American and two-time All-Big Ten pick. She was named a finalist for the 2002 Nancy Lieberman Point Guard of the Year award and the 2002 Senior CLASS award. Moore led the Badgers to the 1999 WNIT championship, earning most valuable player honors. The 2001 Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year, Moore ranks first on the UW career record lists in assists and steals.

A finalist for the U.S. team for the 2001 World University Games, Moore was selected 15th overall by the Miami Sol in the 2002 WNBA Draft. She played in the WNBA for six seasons.

Schardt was Badgers’ first Olympic gold medalist

Schardt was selected as the Heritage member of the 2017 Hall of Fame class. A track and cross country standout from 1914-17, he served as team captain of the 1915 cross country team that won the Big Ten and National Intercollegiate championships. Schardt, from Milwaukee was also a member of two Big Ten championship track teams. The middle distance runner won the 1917 Big Ten indoor mile title before graduating that spring.

Schardt entered the U.S. Army as a second lieutenant and immediately went into combat in World War I. He was severely injured after a battle in the Argonne Forest and was left for dead for two-and-a-half days. After recovering, Schardt continued to compete following the war and placed second in the mile at the 1919 American Expeditionary Forces Championships. He became the first Badger to claim a gold medal, winning the 3000-meter team race as part of the U.S. squad at the 1920 Olympic Games in Antwerp, Belgium.

Suter made Madison youth hockey his ambition

A Madison legend, Suter was a member of UW’s 1977 NCAA championship team. The defenseman earned second-team All-WCHA honors in 1979 while being named the inaugural winner of the Fenton Kelsey Jr. Most Competitive Player Award on the UW team.

Suter was a member of the “Miracle on Ice” U.S. team that won gold in hockey at the 1980 Olympics and also skated for Team USA at the 1981 World Championships. Suter was drafted in 1977 by the Los Angeles Kings but never played a game in the NHL. The Madison East High School graduate returned to Madison, where he opened a sporting goods store called Gold Medal Sports. Suter also coached youth hockey in Madison and became part owner and director of Capitol Ice Arena in Middleton. The arena was named in his honor following his death in 2014.

Webster led resurgence of men’s basketball

Webster was a key member of the Wisconsin teams in the early 1990s. He helped guide UW to the 1994 NCAA Tournament, the Badgers’ first appearance in the Big Dance in more than 40 years. A second-team All-Big Ten pick, Webster scored more than 1,264 career points. He still holds the UW career record for assists (501) and ranks second all-time in steals (183). A three-time team captain, Webster was named the Badgers’ most valuable player in 1992.

Webster has spent more than 15 years coaching Division I college basketball, serving as an assistant coach at Kentucky, Illinois, Purdue, Ball State, DePaul, Nebraska, Tennessee and California.

Lowman a legend on the diamond

Lowman coached three sports at Wisconsin but is known primarily as the Badgers’ baseball coach. In 1918, he coached the baseball team. The following season, he coached the football team before opening a two-year run as basketball coach. Lowman led the hoopsters to the 1917-18 Big Ten title with a 9-3 conference record.

He returned to coach the baseball team from 1921-32, finishing with a 140-105 record and claiming the 1930 Big Ten championship. The Badgers’ home field was named after Lowman in 1952.

Leckrone a fixture of Fifth Quarter

Since 1969, Leckrone has served as director of the UW Marching Band. He has established numerous traditions, including the Fifth Quarter, the Bud Song and the band’s high-stepping marching style. Leckrone was recognized as an Outstanding Educator of America by the Outstanding Americans Foundation in 1970 and received the Outstanding Bandmaster Award from the Wisconsin Chapter of Phi Beta in 1973.

Leckrone has also been recognized by several UW booster clubs, receiving the Pat O’Dea Award, the Blue Line Club Distinguished Service Award, the Badger Basketball Boosters Distinguished Service Award, the UW Alumni Club Distinguished Faculty Award, and the Wisconsin Newspaper Writers Special Edition Award. He has also been inducted into the Wisconsin Hockey Hall of Fame and the Wisconsin Football Hall of Fame.

(UWBadgers.com)

