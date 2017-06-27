The Brewers drafted Keston Hiura out of the University of California-Irvine with the ninth pick in the first round of this year’s Major League Baseball draft. Hiura played outfield, second base, and designated hitter in his three seasons with the Anteaters. He was mostly stuck playing DH or second this season due to a elbow injury, which he will most likely need surgery on before next season.
Hiura is listed at six foot and 180 pounds. He was the youngest junior available in this season’s draft, as he doesn’t turn 21 until this August. One thing everyone knew about Hiura was that he was probably the best pure hitter in this seasons draft. He has hit for average and power at every single place he has played, be it at the collegiate level or with Team USA.
Scouts are predicting that Hiura will have a fast track to the big leagues, but his position is unclear. He is projected to hit for a high average with above average power and have a high on base percentage. Hiura has also shown that he can handle both fastballs and breaking balls with ease. Some scouts believe that his bat is major league ready right now.
Since being drafted, Hiura has been playing this past week for the Arizona League Brewers. The Arizona League Brewers are a rookie affiliate, where rookies can go and get some games in after being drafted. The Arizona League Brewers (AZL) started playing games earlier this week and after a small sample size, he is showing his hitting prowess. In three games with the AZL Brewers, Hiura is batting .583 (7/12)with one homer, two triples, a double, two walks, and seven RBIs.
It may be a small sample size, but Hiura is proving that he can hit. PERIOD. What remains to be seen is where the Brewers will be able to pencil him in defensively and get his advanced bat to the big leagues as fast as possible.
Verdict is in: Hiura can hit
