Corey Hart to be inducted, retire as a Milwaukee Brewer

MILWAUKEE — When Corey Hart is inducted into the Milwaukee Brewers Wall of Honor on Friday, he’ll do so having retired with the team where he spent nine years of his career.

The two-time All-Star announced that he would retire today as a member of the Brewers, before having his plaque installed at Miller Park during a pregame ceremony on Friday. The Wall, established in 2014, commemorates the careers of players and broadcasters who were influential to the team’s history and success.

The former outfielder/first baseman last played for the Brewers in 2012, amassing career numbers with the club that include a .276 batting average with 154 home runs and 508 RBIs. Five times as a Brewer, Hart logged seasons of 20 or more home runs. He also ranks sixth all-time with a .491 slugging percentage.

