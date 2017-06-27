Brewers ink switch-hitting outfielder from the Dominican Republic

The Brewers announced that they have signed outfielder Larry Ernesto from the Dominican Republic. Ernesto is a 16 year old switch-hitter who throws right handed. He currently stands 6’2″ and weighs 175 pounds. Ernesto has a solid athletic framework for a 16 year old kid and many scouts believe he still has some growing to do.
Many scouts are saying that Ernesto is currently more advanced from hitting from the left side, but with time and some work, will improve from the right side. He has shown pop to all fields with the bat and solid footwork and route efficiency in the outfield. According to MLBPipeline’s grades, Ernesto grades out above average on every tool besides his arm, where he is average. Like most baseball evaluations, these grades were handed out on the 20-80 scouting scale. Here is Ernesto’s scouting grades and a video of him taking batting practice.
Verdict is in: Hiura can hit
The Brewers drafted Keston Hiura out of the University of California-Irvine with the ninth pick in the first round of this year’s Major League Baseball draft. Hiura played outfield, second base, and designated hitter in his three seasons with the Anteaters. He was mostly stuck playing DH or second this season due to a elbow […]
Corey Hart to be inducted, retire as a Milwaukee Brewer
MILWAUKEE — When Corey Hart is inducted into the Milwaukee Brewers Wall of Honor on Friday, he’ll do so having retired with the team where he spent nine years of his career. The two-time All-Star announced that he would retire today as a member of the Brewers, before having his plaque installed at Miller Park during […]
Braun expected to return Tuesday vs Reds
CINCINNATI — The Milwaukee Brewers will be joined in Cincinnati Tuesday night by six-time All-Star Ryan Braun, who completed a Class A rehab assignment over the weekend. Braun is expected to rejoin the team when they take on the Reds, having played in three games with the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers in Appleton. Braun was 2-for-8 with […]
Brewers claim All-Star catcher off waivers
David Stearns is back at it in the Brewers front office scouring the waiver wire. He claimed yet another player off of waivers yesterday, while the Brewers finished up their series with the Atlanta Braves with a 7-0 win. Catcher Stephen Vogt was the player claimed off of waivers from the Oakland Athletics. Vogt, 32, […]