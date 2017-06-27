Brewers ink switch-hitting outfielder from the Dominican Republic

The Brewers announced that they have signed outfielder Larry Ernesto from the Dominican Republic. Ernesto is a 16 year old switch-hitter who throws right handed. He currently stands 6’2″ and weighs 175 pounds. Ernesto has a solid athletic framework for a 16 year old kid and many scouts believe he still has some growing to do.

Many scouts are saying that Ernesto is currently more advanced from hitting from  the left side, but with time and some work, will improve from the right side. He has shown pop to all fields with the bat and solid footwork and route efficiency in the outfield. According to MLBPipeline’s grades, Ernesto grades out above average on every tool besides his arm, where he is average.  Like most baseball evaluations, these grades were handed out on the 20-80 scouting scale. Here is Ernesto’s  scouting grades and a video of him taking batting practice.

