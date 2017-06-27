Braun, Villar activated off the disabled list

Milwaukee is getting some reinforcements.

The Brewers announced Tuesday afternoon that outfielder Ryan Braun and second baseman Jonathan Villar had been reinstated from the 10-day disabled list, while outfielder Nick Franklin had been designated for assignment.

Advertisement

Braun has been out with a calf strain since May 26, his second stint on the DL this year. When he’s played, he’s been OK, batting .262 with seven home runs and 19 RBIs.

Villar hit the disabled list on June 10 with a back injury suffered in the process of making a great defensive play against Arizona. The Brewers leadoff hitter is batting .213 with six home runs and 26 RBIs.

Milwaukee will open a series against the Reds in Cincinnati on Tuesday night.

Related

Comments

comments