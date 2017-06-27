Braun expected to return Tuesday vs Reds

CINCINNATI — The Milwaukee Brewers will be joined in Cincinnati Tuesday night by six-time All-Star Ryan Braun, who completed a Class A rehab assignment over the weekend.

Braun is expected to rejoin the team when they take on the Reds, having played in three games with the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers in Appleton. Braun was 2-for-8 with a home run over the course of the series. It was his first minor league start since May of 2007.

Advertisement

Braun hit the disabled list on May 26 with a calf strain, but has been slow to recover from an injury that also led to a lengthy DL stint for teammate Junior Guerra. He was out from Apr. 4 until May 26.

Joining Braun at the major league level this week is second baseman Jonathan Villar, who was on the 10-day disabled list with a lower back strain.

Related

Comments

comments