Bollinger, Tolzien excited about Hornibrook’s future

MADISON — Brooks Bollinger left Wisconsin as its all-time wins leader, including helping the Badgers to a Rose Bowl title in 2000. His credentials and play as a quarterback were so good, in fact, that he will be among 10 former athletes to be inducted into the UW Athletics Hall of Fame this September. But as talented as he was, the now 37-year-old father of four believes Wisconsin’s current starter – Alex Hornibrook – could surpass him before his time is done.

“He’s got more upside than me,” Bollinger said Tuesday prior to the Legends of Wisconsin Classic in Madison. “Hopefully, he can put it together and have a great year.”

Advertisement

Bollinger’s belief in Hornibrook isn’t simply him making an observation from afar. When he was the quarterback coach at Pittsburgh, he got to know the West Chester, Pa., product as they began recruiting him.

“I was very impressed with him then, and [I’m] even more [impressed] with him now, just how he’s grown,” Bollinger said of Hornibrook, who went 7-2 as a starter in 2016. “Couldn’t be more excited just knowing the kind of young man he is and the kind of player he is.”

The games of the two quarterbacks couldn’t be much different, with Bollinger being a dual-threat and Hornibrook still more comfortable in the pocket. But they do share similarities in that each was thrust into the starting lineup as redshirt freshmen and more than held their own, with Bollinger under center as the Badgers won the Big Ten in 1999, and Hornibrook earning honorable mention All-Big Ten recognition as Wisconsin won the West Division in 2016.

LISTEN: Brooks Bollinger on his favorites moments playing for Wisconsin.

But Bollinger isn’t the only former Wisconsin quarterback that has liked what he’s seen from Hornibrook. Scott Tolzien, currently the backup to Andrew Luck with the Indianapolis Colts, has gotten to know the redshirt sophomore a bit when he’s been back working out on campus.

“His demeanor is awesome. He works his tail off, but he’s the most humble guy,” said Tolzien, who started for Wisconsin in 2009 and 2010. “From afar, you can just see guys gravitate towards him. It probably has a lot to do with his work ethic and just who he is as a person. I think the world of him, and I’m excited for his future.”

Related

Comments

comments