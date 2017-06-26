Milwaukee’s Malcolm Brogdon named to NBA All-Rookie First Team

MILWAUKEE | Milwaukee Bucks guard Malcolm Brogdon was selected to the NBA All-Rookie First Team. Brogdon’s teammate, Giannis Antetokounmpo, was also named to the NBA’s All-Defensive Second Team the league announced today. Brogdon was a unanimous selection for the NBA All-Rookie First Team.

Brogdon led rookies in assists (4.2 apg) and steals (1.12 spg) and ranked second in three-point field goal percentage (40.4) and free throw percentage (86.5). He was also third in field goal percentage (45.7) and fourth in scoring (10.2 ppg). A second round pick (36th overall) in the 2016 NBA Draft, Brogdon became one of just five rookies in NBA history to shoot 40.0 percent or better from 3-point range while averaging at least 4.0 assists per game. He recorded the first rookie triple-double in Bucks’ history, and the only one by a rookie during the 2016-17 season, when he scored 15 points with 12 assists and 11 rebounds at Chicago on Dec. 31.

Antetokounmpo averaged career highs in both blocks (1.9) and steals (1.6) per game during the 2016-17 season, which ranked sixth and 11th in the NBA respectively. He also ranked fifth in total blocks (151) and ninth in total steals (131). Antetokounmpo is the sixth Buck to be named to an NBA All-Defensive team and the first since Alvin Robertson was a First Team All-Defensive Team pick in 1990-91.

Antetokounmpo and Brogdon are both finalists for awards that will be given out at the inaugural NBA Awards, which will take place tonight in New York. Antetokounmpo is a finalist for the KIA Most Improved Player Award, while Brogdon is a finalist for the KIA NBA Rookie of the Year. The NBA Awards will be broadcast live on TNT beginning at 8 p.m. CT tonight.

