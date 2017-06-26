Ex-Packer Ahman Green arrested on suspicion of child abuse

GREEN BAY, Wis. — According to Brown County police reports, former Packers running back Ahman Green was arrested on Sunday night on suspicion of child abuse.

Shortly before 11:30 p.m. on Sunday, the Brown County Sheriff’s Office booked the 40-year-old over what it considers a family matter. No other details were provided at that time.

Green will be in court Monday afternoon where charges could officially be filed. The Packers franchise-record-holder in rushing yards faces a charge of Child Abuse-Intentionally Cause Harm/Cruelty toward Child. An investigation into the matter is ongoing.

