Boosters play underappreciated role in UW’s success

MADISON, Wis. — Some might attribute the growth and success of the University of Wisconsin athletic department to the renaissance of the football program. But behind the scenes, athletics boosters provide the resources for those programs to thrive.

When it comes to boosters, few have provided as much stability as Ted Kellner, Chairman and CEO of Fiduciary Management in Milwaukee. In 1980, the UW alumnus founded FMI, an investment firm which handles over $25 billion in assets. His professional success allowed him to donate $10 million to his alma mater, which was used to construct faculty offices at Camp Randall which now bears his name.

Kellner said it was important for him to provide future generations of students and student-athletes with top-notch facilities so they could reach their academic and athletic goals.

“Just look around the campus,” Kellner said as he began to make mental note of other major donors. “The Kohl Center — [former U.S.] senator [Herb] Kohl gave $25 million, “Ab” Nicholas gave $10 million, our family at the time chipped in $2.5 or $3 million. That building was basically built with private support.”

And that support is seen in other facilities on campus as well. Boosters helped finance the weight room at Camp Randall and the McClain Center, which Kellner said was a big reason athletes come to Wisconsin.

So it’s no wonder the University has plans to provide over $105 million in upgrades across campus. The UW’s “Master Plan” is a document containing possible upgrades and repairs to major facilities over the next 10 years. Among those proposed upgrades is the addition of a $43.1 million sports performance complex on the south corner of the Kohl Center.

Those proposed upgrades don’t currently include any plans for a baseball complex, an idea Kellner says has a very slim chance of ever happening. But Kellner says if Wisconsin continues to operate its finances on the current trajectory, he envisions the Badgers being a national powerhouse for a long time to come.

