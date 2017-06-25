Mallards earn winning record for first time since opening night

MEQUON, Wis. — With the second game of the series and an above-.500 record hanging in the balance, the Madison Mallards (13-12) finished the job against the Lakeshore Chinooks by taking a 6-2 win on a lovely Saturday night on the west shore of Lake Michigan.

The Mallards jumped on top of the Chinooks early with a three-run first inning. Infield singles and defensive miscues from Lakeshore made the early lead possible for Madison. Two innings later, Angel Camacho (Jacksonville) would slap a homer over the right field wall with a little help from the wind blowing towards Lake Michigan. Camacho and Thomas Smart (Oakton) teamed up in the fifth inning with a pair of singles to left field to bring in two more runs for Madison.

The middle of the lineup for Madison has been extremely productive over the last week. The first three hitters in the Mallards order found ways on base, but only combined for one hit tonight. It was Camacho and Smart doing the heavy lifting for Madison at the plate. Camacho has now recorded an RBI in five of his last six games, while Smart has knocked in a run in six of his last seven games.

On the mound for Madison, Ryan Schmitt (Illinois) pitched a gem through seven innings, only allowing five baserunners and no runs. Seven innings is the most that Schmitt has thrown in a game both with Madison and at Illinois. The freshman showed confidence and command on the mound as he mowed through the Lakeshore lineup. The Chinooks didn’t sniff anything close to a run until the eighth inning with Schmitt off the mound. Lakeshore pieced together two runs off of three consecutive hits from the top of the lineup with David Stover (Marietta) throwing for Madison. Stover gathered himself next inning, and in the bottom of the ninth, the junior reminded Lakeshore why he has become the Mallards closer by slamming the door to end the game. With his seven inning start, Ryan Schmitt was awarded Northwoods League Pitcher of the Night.

Madison improves to 13-12 on the year, breaking .500 for the first time since being swept by Lakeshore in the second series of the season. With an improving bullpen and a consistent offense, the Mallards are poised to make a run at a first-half second place in the South Division. Madison is currently 3.5 games behind the Kenosha Kingfish (17-9).

