Wisconsin adds commitment No. 15 to its 2018 recruiting class

The state of Michigan continues to be very good to the Wisconsin football team.

Just a day after 3-star wide receiver Taj Mustapha gave his verbal commitment to the Badgers, his teammate – 2-star WR A.J. Abbott – also committed to Wisconsin. The duo from West Bloomfield (Mich.) brings the total number of commitments in the class of 2018 to 15, and five of them are from Michigan.

Abbott chose the Badgers over offers from a myriad of schools, including Michigan State and Iowa. He’s ranked as the 55th best player in the state of Michigan by the 247 Sports composite.

The 6-foot-2, 180-pound Abbott had 46 catches for 906 yards and six touchdowns during his junior season at Northville (Mich.) High School.

Now at West Bloomfield, Abbott will combine with Mustapha and 3-star quarterback Bryce Veasley, who is committed to Bowling Green, to form one of the more dangerous passing games in the state.

