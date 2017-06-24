Stricker three shots out of the lead entering final round

MADISON, Wis. — Madison resident Steve Stricker put himself in position to win the second annual American Family Insurance Championship with a three-under-par 69 on Saturday.

It was the second of three rounds of the charitable PGA Champions Tour event, with Stricker entering Sunday’s final round of competition tied for fourth place, three shots behind leader Paul Broadhurst at an overall -12.

Advertisement

Stricker’s day started off on the right foot, playing to birdie on holes No.1 and No. 2. He settled for par the remainder of the front nine to end the first leg with a two-under-par 34. The back nine didn’t do Stricker any favors, finishing with a bogey on hole No. 12, a 200-yard par three. He saved his day with birdies on 15 and 16 to finish with a 69 on the day.

“Yeah, just keep plugging,” Stricker said of his mindset after the bogey. “…I kept telling myself ‘this next hole we’ll get one’ and I was patient. I hung in there, I’m still three [strokes] back and a lot of golf to play.”

Broadhurst followed up his first round 63 with a second round 69 to lead the field at -12. His six birdies made up for three bogeys on the day.

“I pulled a tee shot off the last, but it wasn’t a wild one,” Broadhurst said of his bogey on 18. “It was probably five yards left of the ideal, but with the world on the right, any place you can it is left and it cost me a bogey.”

Related

Comments

comments