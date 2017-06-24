Mallards back at .500 after a 5-2 win at Lakeshore

Five strong innings from starter Heath Renz helped Madison to a 5-2 win over Lakeshore on Friday night in Northwoods League action.

Renz allowed two runs over five innings of work, while striking out eight to pick up his first win of the summer. His only real mistake all night was a pitch out over the plate in the first inning that Rylan Thomas knocked out of the park.

A pair of relievers – Mitch Vogrin and Andrew Buckley – went the rest of the way, with Buckley earning the save.

Offensively, the Mallards got a nice effort from the top of their lineup. The duo of Cole Daily and Cade Bunnell accounted for three of the team’s seven hits, and Daily scored twice.

The win moved Madison back to .500 (12-12) on the year.

It’ll be the same two teams on Saturday night in Kenosha. First pitch is at 6:35 p.m. and can be heard on 106.7FM/1670AM “The Zone.”

