Celebrity foursome plays to a tie at American Family Insurance Championship

MADISON, Wis. — The American Family Children’s Hospital will receive a $50,000 donation due to a tie in the celebrity foursome held at University Ridge during the American Family Insurance Championship. The pairings this year were Andy North and Darius Rucker versus Brett Favre and Derek Jeter.

Pre-Round Events

Prior to the start of the celebrity foursome teeing off for the nine-hole charity event, the group took time during their warm-up on the driving range to sign autographs for fans. A heavy contention of Jeter fans crowded the five-time All-Star.

Rucker was getting into his swing after Friday night’s concert at Breese Stevens Field in downtown Madison. He was warming up next to Brett Favre, a fan favorite who drew some 200 people to the driving range.

The Competition

The foursome started on hole No. 10, a 456-foot par four. The team of Favre and Jeter birdied that hole thanks to the long drive of the former Yankee. Rucker and North settled for par.

Favre and Jeter continued to show early domination, picking each other up when the other was off. Jeter converted a 35-foot putt which Favre had missed on the previous attempt.

Favre and Jeter wouldn’t show any signs of weakness until the chipping game allowed Rucker and North to catch up on hole 13.

Media Availability

All four celebrities were in good spirits, despite playing to a tie. They understood the outing was more about giving back to the community than winning individual accolades.

“The most important thing is raising money and awareness for children’s cancer [research],” Favre told reporters. “Wisconsin, I’m telling you…they support their people like no other and this is an obvious reflection of that.”

Favre noted that his reception by fans never gets old and that the Packers have only gotten bigger over the years. He mentioned the growth of the annual Family Night scrimmage, which this year takes place on Saturday, Aug. 5.

