Mallards take care of Fond du Lac 7-2

The Madison Mallards got back on the winning track Thursday night at the Duck Pond with a 7-2 win against Fond du Lac.

Madison was powered offensively by first baseman Angel Camacho. The Jacksonville sophomore drove in four runs on the night, while shortstop Cole Daily had three hits and three runs scored.

Advertisement

Starting pitcher Luke Matheny made it four innings, giving up one run on three hits before giving way to the bullpen. From there Rafi Vazquez, Dom Savino and David Stover basically held the Fond du Lac lineup in check, allowing just one run on a total of four hits in the last five innings.

The win allowed Madison (11-12) to salvage a split of the two-game series with the Dock Spiders (9-15).

The Mallards will now head to east to take on Lakeshore tonight with first pitch at 6:35 p.m. You can hear all the games on 106.7 FM and 1670 AM “The Zone.”

Related

Comments

comments