A big first day at Am Fam Championship has Stricker, Kelly in contention

VERONA, Wisconsin | An estimated 15,000 fans took in round one of the inaugural 2016 American Family Insurance Championship. Tournament officials say just as many people showed up for today’s 1st round of year two of the Am Fam Championship at University Ridge golf course. Those that did saw Steve Stricker and Jerry Kelly put on a show along with several other big name golfers.

Stricker shot a 6-under 66 good for 3rd place, three shots behind the leader Paul Broadhurst. Overall Stricker was pleased with his first round performance.

“I knew we got a good score in the first round,” said Stricker. “But it’s gonna take more of that or even better. There’s a lot of birdie opportunities.”

Madison’s Jerry Kelly also had a solid first round, carding a 4-under 68. Kelly got to five-under at one point but, like Stricker, is pleased with his performance and hopes for an even better weekend.

“I got it going early,” said Kelly. “It got the good feelings of being in Wisconsin and playing well. Hopefully I can have 36 more holes of great golf.”

Tournament Director Nate Pokrass was especially pleased with the large crowds who enjoyed near perfect conditions with sunny skies and temps in the high 70’s.

“As we anticipated, Wisconsin residents enjoy watching golf,” said Pokrass. “The crowds and their energy were fantastic. Many fans took advantage of the perfect weather to walk the course with their favorite players. In fact, some of the players said the tournament had a PGA TOUR feel.”

Tournament officials said they expect even larger crowds on Saturday, especially with the addition of the celebrity foursome of Derek Jeter, Brett Favre, Darius Rucker and Andy North. The foursome will tee off on the 10th hole at approximately 1:30 p.m., following the final group of tournament players, which includes Steve Stricker.

Here’s a look at the leaderboard after round one of the Am Fam Championship:

1 Paul Broadhurst -9 30 | 33 | 63

2 Brian Henninger -7 32 | 33 | 65

3 Steve Stricker -6 33 | 33 | 66

Kenny Perry -6 34 | 32 | 66

Billy Andrade -6 32 | 34 | 66

6 Kevin Sutherland -5 33 | 34 | 67

Fred Couples -5 35 | 32 | 67

Corey Pavin -5 33 | 34 | 67

Stephen Ames -5 33 | 34 | 67

Brandt Jobe -5 32 | 35 | 67

Jeff Maggert -5 33 | 34 | 67

Phillip Price -5 33 | 34 | 67

13 Scott Verplank -4 34 | 34 | 68

Jerry Kelly -4 32 | 36 | 68

John Riegger -4 34 | 34 | 68

Marco Dawson -4 35 | 33 | 68

Lee Janzen -4 32 | 36 | 68

Michael Allen -4 35 | 33 | 68

Jerry Smith -4 33 | 35 | 68

20 Mark Brooks -3 35 | 34 | 69

Steve Pate -3 36 | 33 | 69

Larry Mize -3 35 | 34 | 69

Kirk Triplett -3 33 | 36 | 69

Bill Glasson -3 32 | 37 | 69

Scott McCarron -3 33 | 36 | 69

