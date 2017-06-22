Wisconsin picks up commitment No. 14 in its 2018 recruiting class

Wisconsin added commitment No. 14 in its 2018 recruiting class on Thursday night.

3-star wide receiver Taj Mustapha announced his decision on Twitter.

Advertisement

The West Bloomfield (Mich.) product is rated as the 23rd-best player in Michigan and the 155th ranked WR in the country, according to 247 Sports.

Mustapha didn’t own a scholarship offer from Wisconsin until he took part in a summer camp earlier in June. Things moved fast after that, according to Jon McNamara of Rivals.com, who reported the 6-foot-2, 175-pound Mustapha visited again this past weekend and then pulled the trigger today.

He is the fourth commitment from Michigan for coach Paul Chryst in the class of 2018, including two that had offers from in-state power Michigan State. Mustapha ended up choosing the Badgers over the Spartans and Iowa.

A number of Wisconsin’s other commitments took to Twitter to react to the news.

Related

Comments

comments