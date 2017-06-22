Mallards fall to Fond du Lac 12-7 (Audio)

A ninth-inning rally wasn’t enough for the Madison Mallards, as they fell to Fond du Lac 12-7 on Wednesday night.

Madison trailed 11-3 heading into the final inning, but managed to push across four runs to make the final line more respectable.

The Mallards were paced offensively by Thomas Smart, who went 3 for 5 and knocked in a pair of runs. Cole Daily also had a productive night going 3 of 4 with a run scored, while Jake Matheny had two hits and an RBI.

The game, though, was likely decided in the first inning when the Dock Spiders lit up starter Matt McCarty. He managed to retire just one of the batters he faced, while allowing six runs before manager Donnie Scott replaced him.

The loss dropped Madison to 10-12 on the season.

It’ll be the same two teams on Thursday night at the Duck Pond. You can listen to every Mallards game on 1670AM/106.7FM “The Zone.”

Listen: Recap of Madison’s 12-7 loss to Fond du Lac

