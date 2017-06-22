Jake’s Take: Feel Good Golf

MADISON | In this week’s Jake’s Take, sports director Jake Zimmermann gives a feel good story involving golfing legend Fred Couples at University Ridge golf course.

This week belongs to the Am Fam Championship at U-Ridge. A slew of big time golfers are in attendance. Couples has been working hard to come back from a sore back. He needs all the time he can get on the driving range. But that didn’t stop him from taking time out of his day to invite a local family over to his spot.

Advertisement

To hear the entire story click on the link below:

Related

Comments

comments