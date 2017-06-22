Bucks select Michigan’s D.J. Wilson with their first-round pick

The long and lanky Milwaukee Bucks became even more so in the first round of the 2017 NBA Draft Thursday night.

Under the guidance of new general manager Jon Horst, who was just promoted to the job last Friday, the Bucks selected Michigan power forward D.J. Wilson with the 17th pick of the night.

Advertisement

The 6-foot-10, 235-pound Wilson averaged 11.0 points and 5.3 rebounds during his sophomore campaign, but really started to play well down the stretch for the Wolverines. He had 17 points and six rebounds in a victory against Wisconsin in the Big Ten title game, and averaged 16 points and 4.3 rebounds per game in the NCAA tournament as Michigan made a run to the Sweet 16.

Wilson’s career got off to a slow start, with a knee injury limiting him to just five games as a freshman. During the 2015-16 season, the California native was used minimally, appearing in 26 games but averaging just 6.1 minutes. His breakout came last season, as he paired with another big man, Moe Wagner, to form one of the better frontcourts in the Big Ten.

Considered more of a finesse scorer, Wilson will join a team stacked with length but in desperate need of some consistent outside shooting, which he should be able to help with, after hitting 37.3 percent of his 3-pointers a year ago.

Related

Comments

comments