Brewers celebrate with another win over Pirates

MILWAUKEE | After the Brewers lost their 2nd straight to the Pirates at Miller Park on Tuesday night and saw their lead in the NL Central drop to just half a game, some were wondering if the “real” Brewers were finally showing up. The Brewers are happy to disappoint those people. For the second time in less than 24 hours, the Brewers beat the Pirates to earn a split in the series and see their first place lead move back to two games over the Cubs.

The Brewers beat the Pirates 4-2 on Thursday afternoon Miller Park thanks to some clutch hitting from Travis Shaw and solid pitching from Chase Anderson. Shaw hit a solo homer in the 1st, his 14th of the season. Shaw also had run scoring doubles in both the 5th and the 7th. Chase Anderson tossed 6 innings giving up just 2 runs and striking out 7. Anderson moves to 6-2 on the season with a sparkling 2.92 ERA. Leadoff man Eric Sogard also went 3-4 to improve his battling average to .366. Eric Thames also had an RBI single in the first. Thames now has 40 RBI’s on the season.

Brewers closer Corey Knebel pitched a scoreless 9th inning for his 12th save of the season.

The Brewers improve to 40-35. They start a six-game road trip in Atlanta tomorrow night before heading to Cincinnati.

