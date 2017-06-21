Stricker excited for year two as tee times announced for Am Fam Championship (Audio)

MADISON | Steve Stricker admits year one of the PGA Champions Tour American Family Insurance Championship exceeded his expectations.
“Oh yeah,” said Stricker. “The money we raised exceeded our expectations.”
The 2016 American Family Insurance Championship made history in its first year, raising more than $1 million for charity. The total charitable proceeds of $1,089,500 was one of the highest-ever for a first-year PGA Champions Tour event. The money was distributed to the American Family Children’s Hospital in Madison, Wis., and 33 other local charities.
Stricker, who tees off on hole #1 at 9:30 a.m. Friday June 23rd at University Ridge Golf Course in Verona, hopes for more of the same this year.
Here are the tee times for round one of the American Family Insurance Championship that were announced Wednesday.
ROUND 1 | TEE #1:
8:50 a.m. — Steve Flesch, Mike Goodes, Reidsville, Scott Simpson
9 a.m. — Brian Henninger, Mark Brooks, Steve Pate
9:10 a.m. — Larry Mize, Craig Parry, Scott Verplank
9:20 a.m. — Jim Schuman, Skip Kendall, Jerry Kelly
9:30 a.m. — Steve Stricker, Fred Couples, Kirk Triplett
9:40 a.m. — John Daly, Scott McCarron, Miguel Angel Jimenez
9:50 a.m. — Colin Montgomerie, Ian Woosnam, Nick Faldo
10 a.m. — Stephen Ames, David Frost, Woody Austin
10:10 a.m. — Brandt Jobe, Olin Browne, Mark Calcavecchia
10:20 a.m. — Marco Dawson, Scott Dunlap, John Huston
10:30 a.m. — Michael Allen, Esteban Toledo, Jerry Smith
10:40 a.m. — Carlos Franco, Jeff Maggert, Doug Garwood
10:50 a.m. — Phillip Price, James Kingston, Fran Quinn
ROUND 1 | TEE #10
8:50 a.m. — Bob Tway, Kevin Sutherland, Rod Spittle
9 a.m. — Bob Gilder, Bart Bryant, Tom Byrum
9:10 a.m. — Dan Forsman, Joey Sindelar, Jerry Pate
9:20 a.m. — Tommy Armour III, Glen Day, Loren Roberts
9:30 a.m. — Todd Hamilton, Steve Lowery, Jay Don Blake
9:40 a.m. — Jim Carter, John Riegger, Russ Cochran
9:50 a.m. — Billy Mayfair, Michael Bradley, Corey Pavin
10 a.m. — Paul Goydos, Kenny Perry, Fred Funk
10:10 a.m. — Gene Sauers, Jeff Sluman, Jay Haas
10:20 a.m. — Billy Andrade, Lee Janzen, Wes Short, Jr.
10:30 a.m. — Duffy Waldorf, Joe Durant, Paul Broadhurst
10:40 a.m. — Scott Parel, Bobby Gage, Willie Wood
10:50 a.m. — Kent Jones, Mike Small, Tommy Tolles
Alternates:
1. Bill Glasson
2. Tom Purtzer
3. Blaine McCallister
4. Danny Edwards
5. John Jacobs
6. Brad Bryant
7. Bobby Wadkins
8. Mike Springer
9. Leonard Thompson
10. Mike Reid