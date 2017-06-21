Stricker excited for year two as tee times announced for Am Fam Championship (Audio)

MADISON | Steve Stricker admits year one of the PGA Champions Tour American Family Insurance Championship exceeded his expectations.

“Oh yeah,” said Stricker. “The money we raised exceeded our expectations.”

Advertisement

The 2016 American Family Insurance Championship made history in its first year, raising more than $1 million for charity. The total charitable proceeds of $1,089,500 was one of the highest-ever for a first-year PGA Champions Tour event. The money was distributed to the American Family Children’s Hospital in Madison, Wis., and 33 other local charities.

Stricker, who tees off on hole #1 at 9:30 a.m. Friday June 23rd at University Ridge Golf Course in Verona, hopes for more of the same this year.

Here are the tee times for round one of the American Family Insurance Championship that were announced Wednesday.

ROUND 1 | TEE #1:

8:50 a.m. — Steve Flesch, Mike Goodes, Reidsville, Scott Simpson

Related

Comments

comments