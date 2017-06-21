Letroy Guion arrested.. again

Last week Packers coach Mike McCarthy warned his players to stay out of trouble during their time before training camp. One player, who has been in and out of trouble, apparently did not listen. Packers defensive tackle Letroy Guion has been arrested again.

Already facing a four-game suspension to start the 2017 season for violating the league’s PED policy, Guion could now face personal conduct penalties after a being arrested for drunk driving in Hawaii.

According to Sam Spangler of KHON, Guion was arrested early Wednesday morning and charged with operating a vehicle under the influence of an intoxicant. He was pulled over in Waikiki around 4 a.m., and later failed a breathalyzer test.

The 30-year-old Guion was also arrested in 2015 on marijuana and handgun charges, when he was stopped in Florida with $190,028.81 in cash in his truck.

Last week, during Packers mini-camps, coach McCarthy talked about how he hoped his players would stay safe and out of trouble.

“You always worry about them,” said McCarthy. “So knock on wood. I don’t worry a whole lot once you get past the 4th of July.”

